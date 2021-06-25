x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Girl in extremely critical condition after being shot in Phoenix

The shooting happened near 48th Street and and Broadway Road around 8:15 p.m., according to officials.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

PHOENIX — A teenage girl is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix on Friday night. 

Officers responded to the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8:15 p.m. and located a teen with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The girl was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified or not.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles