Girl in extremely critical condition after being shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage girl is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix on Friday night.
Officers responded to the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8:15 p.m. and located a teen with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
The girl was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified or not.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.