Girl in extremely critical condition after being shot in Phoenix

The shooting happened near 48th Street and and Broadway Road around 8:15 p.m., according to officials.

PHOENIX — A teenage girl is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in Phoenix on Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8:15 p.m. and located a teen with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The girl was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified or not.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed