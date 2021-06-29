Suspect facing murder charges in weekend motel shooting

Stevie Jones II is accused of shooting another man at a hotel.

MESA, Ariz. — Michael Gonzalez, 28, was found dead with gunshot wounds on June 27, at Frontier Motel located at 1307 E. Main Street in Mesa, police said.

Mesa PD responded to shots being fired around 6:43 a.m., officials said.

Stevie Jones II was detained with his girlfriend on June 28, according to Mesa PD.

Officers learned that Jones fired the initial shot at Gonzalez through the glass of the hotel room before following him and shooting several more rounds, allegedly killing him in the parking lot, police said.

Jones was booked into jail and is facing charges of first-degree murder, a class one felony, and misconduct involving weapons, a class four felony.