Phoenix man accused of prostituting underage girls

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested for allegedly prostituting four underage girls who had run away from home, police said Thursday.

Jason Vangundy, 37, is accused of multiple counts of child sex trafficking.

Mesa police were tipped off earlier this month after one victim went to a juvenile detention center to report what was happening.

The victim says she met Vangundy on a dating app and said that she and three other runaway girls lived in Vangundy’s apartment.

The girls were allegedly prostituted by Vangundy in exchange for shelter and money. Another victim later told investigators she felt she was coerced to do the sexual acts as she was dependent on Vangundy.

Vangundy has denied any involvement in prostitution while being held under $250,000 bond.