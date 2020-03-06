Phoenix man accused of luring child on social media

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested after police say he tried to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl.
Travis Salmon, 24, was arrested last month after investigators say he messaged an undercover agent with the Chandler Police Department, who was posing as a minor on social media.
Salmon allegedly offered the agent money in exchange for sex with her and her 16-year-old cousin.
Officers arrested after Salmon arrived at an area where he and the agent agreed to meet.
Salmon has been charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and money laundering.
If you are the victim of human trafficking or if you suspect someone may be the victim of human traffickers, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to: BeFree (233733).