Phoenix man accused of luring child on social media

Travis Salmon, 24, was arrested last month after investigators say he messaged an undercover agent.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested after police say he tried to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl.

Travis Salmon, 24, was arrested last month after investigators say he messaged an undercover agent with the Chandler Police Department, who was posing as a minor on social media.

Salmon allegedly offered the agent money in exchange for sex with her and her 16-year-old cousin.

Officers arrested after Salmon arrived at an area where he and the agent agreed to meet.

Salmon has been charged with child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, and money laundering.