Phoenix family held at gunpoint by accused killer

An accused killer holds a Phoenix family at gunpoint. The mother caught in the ordeal says the chain of events will stick with her for a very long time.

PHOENIX — An accused killer holds a Phoenix family at gunpoint. The mother caught in the ordeal says the chain of events will stick with her for a very long time.

“I opened the door and there he was,” says Joyce Doby. “Forcing his way in, and I’m like who are you? What do you want?”

Police say Tyrrell Argusta came to her back door with a gun.

“He seemed like he really wasn’t there and that’s what was so frightening,” says Doby.

Court documents say that night, Argusta ran from the scene of a crash, on 7th Avenue and Southern after running a red light. The documents say Argusta wasn't under the influence at the time of the crash.

The collision killed 56-year-old Sheri Lishner. The paperwork says Argusta then “pulled a gun” at Joyce’s back door. She says he then barricaded himself inside her home and stole her cash.

“My son was hitting him and kicking him,” says Argusta. Her son Marcus, has bruises on his head. Court records say Argusta pistol-whipped him.

After Joyce called 911 it took the SWAT team three hours to get Argusta out of her home.

Joyce says she’s grateful to be alive, but the terror unfolding inside her home will stick with her, forever.

“I could still smell him in my house… I’ll never open the door the same again.”

Court records say Argusta’s gun was stolen from the Glendale Police Department. He’s now facing several felonies for what he’s accused of doing to Joyce’s family.