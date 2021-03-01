Police arrest Phoenix man after assault, driving into victim with car

PHOENIX — Officers from the Phoenix Police Department have arrested a man after a road rage incident near the intersection of West Peoria & North 43rd Avenues Saturday afternoon.
The man, 40-year-old David Shelton, got into a verbal argument with another man over a traffic dispute, police said. Shelton then physically assaulted the victim, struck the victim's vehicle, and then hit the victim but driving into him.
Shelton was located and arrested by officers after colliding with two other vehicles at nearby locations, police said. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for aggravated DUI, aggravated assault, and aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI.
The victim received non-life-threatening injuries, officers said. His identity has not been released to the public.