Arrest made after Phoenix road rage incident caught on camera

Police say 40-year-old David Shelton ran over the victim after an argument in traffic.

PHOENIX — In a matter of seconds a road rage that started with a physical assault, ended with a man being run over by a car.

The assault caught on camera, now going viral.

Saturday afternoon Phoenix Police responded to a call of an aggravated assault in the area of 43rd Avenue and Peoria.

According to police, two men started arguing over a traffic dispute. During the argument, police say David Shelton physically assaulted the victim, hit the other man's car before running him over.

Police say the victim escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to arrest Shelton after hitting two additional vehicles nearby.