Arrest made after Phoenix road rage incident caught on camera

PHOENIX — In a matter of seconds a road rage that started with a physical assault, ended with a man being run over by a car.
The assault caught on camera, now going viral.
Saturday afternoon Phoenix Police responded to a call of an aggravated assault in the area of 43rd Avenue and Peoria.
According to police, two men started arguing over a traffic dispute. During the argument, police say David Shelton physically assaulted the victim, hit the other man's car before running him over.
Police say the victim escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were able to arrest Shelton after hitting two additional vehicles nearby.
Shelton was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated DUI-License Suspended/Revoked for DUI, Assault, and Failure to give info/Aid -Accident.