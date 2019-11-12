TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe woman is accused of falling asleep behind the wheel of a car while under the influence at the same gas station in less than a year.

Kristina Leeza Johns, 25, was arrested in July at a Circle K on Baseline Road and Priest Drive in Guadalupe.

The store clerk reported to police that Johns had been parked at the pump for at least an hour just after 2 a.m. on July 10. She appeared to be sleeping in the driver's seat of the car, according to court documents.

The responding state trooper woke her up. When she got out of the car they allegedly found a small straw and a lighter on her seat. The trooper also reported finding a piece of aluminum foil with burn marks in her waist band.

"The driver had difficulty speaking, standing and staying awake," court documents said.

The trooper said they later found other pieces of aluminum foil, a glass pipe and a small bag with white powder and a white crystal particle wrapped in toilet paper, which was determined to be methamphetamine.

Johns was booked for aggravated DUI because her license was suspended and drug possession. She is facing felony DUI and drug possession charges.

Her license was suspended last December when she again was allegedly discovered sleeping at the wheel while under the influence.

Last New Year's Eve around 8:00 a.m., Tempe police responded to that same Circle K, according to court records.

An officer reported seeing Johns sleeping in the front seat of a running car parked at a pump. The officer alleged she was "naked from the waist down."

Court documents say Johns's 5-year-old son was sleeping in the passenger seat and the boy's father, identified as Eric Ortiz, was in the backseat sleeping.

Police noted the temperature was 37 degrees and the boy didn't have adequate clothing, police alleged.

Police also said the car didn't have child safety locks and the gas station is located in a high-traffic area.

Johns was given some clothing and then she did a field sobriety test. Officers reported she had slurred speech, watery eyes and her face was pale.

Ortiz later admitted they had smoked Percocet earlier that day.

Johns denied taking drugs or drinking alcohol before driving. And she said the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to Ortiz.

Johns faces charges of aggravated DUI for allegedly driving with a minor under 15 and drug possession.

Both parents had open Department of Child Safety cases for using opioids in front of the child, court records show.