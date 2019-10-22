BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man was arrested Monday after police say he was driving his 12-year-old daughter home from school while drunk.

Police said in the probable cause statement that Michael Trippanera was stopped for driving through a desert area to get around school traffic after picking up his daughter.

Officers noticed Trippanera had the smell of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot, watery eyes and he had pooped his pants, court documents say.

Court documents show he admitted to drinking alcohol and agreed to do field sobriety tests.

During the field sobriety tests, Trippanera had trouble balancing and his eyelids and body were tremoring, police said.

Breathalyzer tests indicated a blood alcohol concentrations of 0.111% and 0.106%, court documents show. Police said they also obtained a blood sample, which will be sent to the lab.

The legal limit for DUI charges in Arizona is 0.08%.

Trippanera reportedly told police he had been drinking at home after leaving work early when he was called to pick up his daughter.

He said he put his beer down in his truck and went to pick her up, according to the documents.

Court documents show Trippanera had more than 20 empty beer cans in the passenger compartment with three open containers with beer still in them. He also had an open 12-pack missing five beers, police said.

Trippanera was booked on suspicion of aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15.

