AVONDALE, Ariz. — A father was arrested for allegedly driving impaired with his child in the backseat, Monday.

According to court documents, around 10:30 p.m., 31-year-old Joshua Edwards was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Avondale when a trooper clocked him going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was also seen driving too close to a semi-truck and zipping through traffic, court records show.

A trooper reported pulling Edwards over and finding his 20-month-old son was in the backseat.

Edwards allegedly smelled of alcohol and his face was flushed. He blew a .159 and .153, according to court paperwork.

Investigators say they found about two dozen open containers of beer and mini liquor bottles in the Jeep Wrangler he was driving.

Edwards' son was not hurt.

He now faces charges for aggravated DUI, child endangerment and driving with an open container in the vehicle.

