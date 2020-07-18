Flagstaff police looking for suspect in attempted homicide case

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, the Flagstaff Police Department said.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff officers are on the lookout for Pedro Herrera, 36, for an alleged attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 18, the Flagstaff Police Department reportedly responded to a call around midnight regarding a verbal altercation that resulted in a shooting. The victim was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries to their leg.

The victim and witnesses of the incident identified Herrera as the shooter, police said. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and is believed to be in either the Flagstaff or Winslow area. He is considered armed and dangerous at this time.

Herrera is suspected to be driving a black Ford Fusion with an Arizona license plate CAC5290, police said.

The investigation is currently ongoing and the Department of Criminal Investigations is asking that any tips about Herrera's whereabouts be reported to the department's phone number or anonymously to Silent Witness.

A cash reward may be available for any information which could lead to an arrest.