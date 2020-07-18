Police searching for suspects after 69-year-old found dead

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for potential suspects after a 69-year-old woman was found dead in her home.
The woman, 69-year-old Nasra Mani, is reportedly the victim of a homicide that took place at her home near the intersection of Norterra Parkway & West Gambit Trail, police said. There are no known suspects at this time.
Detectives are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.