Tucson officers searching for suspect in possible kidnapping

Witnesses reportedly saw a man pick a sleeping woman off the ground, put her into a van, and drive away at nearly 100 miles per hour, police said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspect in a possible kidnapping that happened Friday evening.

Two witnesses at the scene reported seeing a red Dodge Mini-Van pull into Santa Rita Park, police said. They then allegedly saw a man get out of the van, put a woman who was asleep on the ground in the car, and then drove away at speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

The witnesses followed the van, which was reportedly driving the wrong way down the street and driving through multiple parking lots, until exiting the freeway near Ajo Way, police said. The woman could allegedly be seen waving her arms as the van drove away.

The man was described as White, in his 40s, and around 6 foot tall, police said. It was also reported that the man is either bald or has close-cut brown hair with tattoos on his arms and neck.

The woman that police suspect was kidnapped was described as Hispanic, in her 40s, and around 5 foot 6 inches tall, police said. She also reportedly has brown curly hair, tattoos on her arm, and was seen wearing a black tank top.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call 911, police said. Detectives are actively investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.