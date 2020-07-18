Woman in critical condition after being shot while driving stolen car

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

PHOENIX — A woman is in critical condition at a local hospital after she was shot while driving a stolen car, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The 28-year-old woman was driving the stolen car when an unknown suspect fired a gun into the vehicle.

The driver was struck with the gunfire and was later transported to the hospital by Phoenix Fire Department personnel, police said. There was an additional passenger in the car who was not injured.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.