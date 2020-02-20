No one was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa early Thursday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were involved in a shooting in Mesa.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting.

The shooting occurred at Country Club Drive and the U.S. 60.

There is one suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Bodycam shows police encounter with suspect the day before he was killed by DPS trooper

• Suspected lottery ticket burglar arrested

• Pedestrian killed, driver arrested after fleeing scene in Tempe

• Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting, killing another man in Phoenix

• 18-year-old arrested in fatal Valentine's Day crash investigation

• West Valley man charged with murder, abuse in toddler's death