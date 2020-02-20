No one was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa early Thursday morning. 

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were involved in a shooting in Mesa. 

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting. 

The shooting occurred at Country Club Drive and the U.S. 60. 

There is one suspect in custody. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest. 

