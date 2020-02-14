PHOENIX — A west valley man is facing first-degree murder and abuse charges following the death of a child earlier this week.

Phoenix Police say they responded to a call near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday after an injured girl was taken to the hospital. Two days later, they say the girl, identified as 20-month-old Sophie Bojorquez, died from her injuries.

Phoenix Police arrested 36-year-old Luis Medina, who was in a relationship with the victim's mother.

Court documents say Medina was staying in the home with Sophie, another 3-year-old child and the children's biological mother. Neighbors say they only saw them at the home for a few weeks.

On February 7th, court documents say the children were diagnosed with the flu. On Sunday, their mother went to work, leaving the children in Medina's care.

RELATED: How did an 11-year-old stay missing for 2 years before her body was found?

When she came home, she found the little girl unresponsive and "cold to the touch." She told Medina to call 911 and the little girl was rushed to the hospital. Court records say she died at the hospital on February 11th.

A nurse at the hospital told investigators the girl suffered a "devastating brain injury" and had bruises on her back and face. The nurse said the victim's injuries were consistent with abusive trauma that you'd see in a car crash, which the girl was never in.

On February 10th, investigators say they responded to the same home for an attempted suicide. Documents say they found Medina in a bathtub with cuts on his wrist after he allegedly talked with an attorney about the case. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was arrested once he was released on February 12th, after Sophie died.

RELATED: A family says goodbye. Three murdered children were laid to rest in Oklahoma.

Documents say he told investigators that he didn't have much of a relationship with the children but previously disciplined Sophie by spanking.

Court records indicate that Medina has a record for domestic violence in California. His ex-wife also filed an order of protection against him in 2018.

Sophie's family started a GoFundMe for funeral services. If you want to help, you can click here.