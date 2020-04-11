Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road on Tuesday night. The driver of the car fled the scene on foot, police said.
Phoenix officers responded to the scene of the crash around 7:45 p.m. It was reported that the motorcycle was traveling northbound when it collided with the vehicle traveling in an unknown direction, police said.
Phoenix fire personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene on foot and has not been located, police said.
An investigation is ongoing and road restrictions will be in place for several hours, according to Phoenix police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.