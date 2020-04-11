Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

A motorcycle and vehicle collided in the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road, the driver of the car fled on foot, police say.

PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road on Tuesday night. The driver of the car fled the scene on foot, police said.

Phoenix officers responded to the scene of the crash around 7:45 p.m. It was reported that the motorcycle was traveling northbound when it collided with the vehicle traveling in an unknown direction, police said.

Phoenix fire personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene on foot and has not been located, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and road restrictions will be in place for several hours, according to Phoenix police.