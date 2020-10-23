2 dead, 3 injured, including infant, in Buckeye Valley car crash

The Buckeye Valley Fire Department said a woman was confirmed dead.

PHOENIX — Two people were killed and three children, including an infant, were injured after a head-on car accident in Buckeye Valley on Friday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call of a crash near Baseline and Turner roads around 4:40 a.m.

They found what appeared to be a two-vehicle, head-on crash.

One of the vehicles was occupied by a male driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle had a woman with three passengers, two juveniles and an infant.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The juveniles and infant were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The details of the crash were not immediately released.

It was not immediately unknown whether speed nor impairment were factors.

No one involved was immediately identified.

Baseline Road was closed at Turner Road and was expected to be for several hours.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating.