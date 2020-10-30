1 dead after train collides into SUV in Gilbert

The crash happened near Baseline and McQueen Roads around 5 p.m.

GILBERT, Ariz. — One person is dead after a train collided into a car in Gilbert Thursday afternoon.

Police say the driver of a white SUV was killed in the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police say they were the only person inside the vehicle.

Officers are at the scene working to determine what led up the crash.

Baseline Road has been closed in both directions during the investigation.