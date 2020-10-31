2 people dead after serious crash on Loop 202 at Kyrene Road

ADOT orders all drivers exit at Kyrene due to a Loop 202 closure caused by the crash between Kyrene and McClintock. There is no estimated time for reopening.

CHANDLER, Ariz — A serious crash on Loop 202 at Kyrene Road has killed two people and injured two others. The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced a closure of the freeway going westbound between Kyrene and McClintock Drive until further notice.

The Chandler Fire Department said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused the death of two people and gave two others minor injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Eastbound lanes remain unaffected, but ADOT recommends that drivers avoid the area if possible.