2 people dead after serious crash on Loop 202 at Kyrene Road

CHANDLER, Ariz — A serious crash on Loop 202 at Kyrene Road has killed two people and injured two others. The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced a closure of the freeway going westbound between Kyrene and McClintock Drive until further notice.
The Chandler Fire Department said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash that caused the death of two people and gave two others minor injuries on Saturday afternoon.
Eastbound lanes remain unaffected, but ADOT recommends that drivers avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.