Police investigating officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix, suspect arrested

There is little information available, but police said that an officer-involved shooting near 35th and Southern avenues has closed down the area.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 35th and Southern avenues Saturday morning. Authorities are asking that people avoid the area.

Information is currently scarce, but police said that the scene is still active and no officers were injured.

Police reported on Twitter that the suspect is in custody, and there were no further injuries.

Phoenix Police is actively working an Officer Involved Shooting near 35th and Southern Avenues. The scene is active so please avoid the area. The are no injuries to officers. PIO will be enroute. pic.twitter.com/aLdnn3ZtZk — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

