Traffic stop leads to pursuit of Phoenix homicide suspect

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — A Phoenix homicide suspect is in custody after a pursuit with authorities.

Wickenburg police officers found a vehicle involved in a separate incident and attempted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities later learned the suspect of a Phoenix homicide investigation was in the vehicle. That suspect was later identified as 17-year-old Sir Amir Williamson. According to Wickenburg police, officers attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle, but it failed to stop and headed into Surprise.

Officials said troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Surprise police were asked to assist in the pursuit.

Sometime during the pursuit, the vehicle was reportedly involved in a crash near 101st and Grand avenues in Sun City. Police said Williamson then fled the scene.

A woman and other juvenile passengers were detained at the scene of the incident. Authorities later found Williamson and he is now in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

