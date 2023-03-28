Surprise shooting involving officers leaves suspect dead

Sky 12 was over the scene near a Walmart at Bell Road and Grand Avenue.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A shooting involving officers in Surprise left a suspect dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Surprise Police Department, there are no injuries to any officers, nor outstanding suspects, and no threat to the community.

A police presence could be seen from the Sky 12 camera as it hovered over the scene near Bell Road and Grand Avenue in Surprise. Police tape can be seen in the parking lot near the road.

The deceased suspect's identity has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

