Man extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County on accusations of crimes against children

Multiple Arizona authorities and the U.S. Marshal's Office collaborated to extradite a man accused of multiple counts of crimes against children.

PHOENIX — A man accused of multiple crimes against children has been extradited to Maricopa County for trial, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Miguel Franco-Castañeda, 74, was extradited to Maricopa County from Mexico on Sept. 29, 2022.

The extradition was a collaborative effort between the MCAO, the Phoenix Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Franco-Castañeda is accused of molesting three children under the age of 15 between January 2014 - August 2015, said officials with the MCAO.

Earlier in October, Franco-Castañeda was summoned to appear before the court on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of touching a minor, and one count of molestation of a child.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell gave the following statement:

“This defendant had absconded for years and now we can bring justice to his victims who were innocent children when they were abused. This defendant ran from the law, but the law has found him, and the law will hold him accountable.”

The MCAO did not provide a court date or a timeline of when Franco-Castañeda left the United States.

