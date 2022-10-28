Mother, son were suspected of stealing power from APS. Then MCSO allegedly found a bunker full of guns, drugs

Authorities also found what appeared to be several chemical containers, bags of unknown powder, and cylinders of compressed gases.

WADDELL, Ariz. — A 61-year-old woman and her son are behind bars after Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives found an arsenal of weapons and drugs in an underground bunker at their business.

Detectives say on Tuesday, MCSO served a search warrant this week on the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage, located near 143rd and Olive avenues in Waddell.

MCSO said the warrant was related to a year-long Arizona Public Service investigation in which the property owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of supplying their business with stolen power from a nearby APS junction box.

While searching the property, MCSO detectives found a large underground bunker consisting of several conex and semi-truck boxes stacked together to construct a three-level building equipped with scissor jack elevators and tunnel ladder systems.

Authorities also found what appeared to be several chemical containers, bags of unknown powder, and cylinders of compressed gases.

MCSO units assessed the property and determined the bunker was safe. MCSO said while touring the property, illegal firearms and drugs were seen in plain view.

Below is a list of items seized from the property.

36 firearms

1 lb of methamphetamine

1 oz of cocaine

½ oz of psylocibin mushrooms

200 narcotic pill capsules

$240,000 US currency

Gold and silver ($700,000 value)

Authorities said the Swinks were taken into custody and jailed on felony theft of service charges, criminal damage, and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

This is an active investigation. Stay with 12News for updates.

