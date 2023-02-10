Armed man on ASU's Tempe campus was actually a student with a tripod, university says

The man was seen near McAllister Avenue and Tyler Street, the university said in a mass text message sent to students.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University has determined there is no threat after reporting an armed man was on the university's Tempe campus early Friday morning.

The man who the university originally reported to be armed was found to be a student walking around with a tripod, the university said.

The university originally reported the man was spotted near McAllister Avenue and Tyler Street, alerts from the university show.

"It was a false alarm," said Jerry Gonzalez, assistant director at the university's Media Relations and Strategic Communications Department.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.