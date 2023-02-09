Arrest made in connection to $100K theft near NFL Experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person has been arrested in connection to a high-value theft of production equipment in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix police said the man arrested was 36-year-old George Rodriguez. He was reportedly located and arrested on Feb. 7 with the help of several leads, police said.
Rodriguez was booked on theft charges.
On Feb. 4, officers responded to a parking garage near Washington and 2nd streets for a theft call. Once on scene, police learned that approximately $100,000 worth of equipment was taken from the location.
Authorities said all of the stolen production equipment was located and returned to the victim.
Rodriguez was arraigned on a charge of theft, control of property -- a Class 2 felony -- on Thursday, with a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. A $2,000 bond was set and Rodriguez was ordered not to return to the scene of the alleged crime or have any contact with any co-defendants.
The investigation into the theft is ongoing.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
12News on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.