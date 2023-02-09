Arrest made in connection to $100K theft near NFL Experience in Phoenix

He was reportedly located and arrested on Feb. 7 with the help of several leads, police said.

PHOENIX — One person has been arrested in connection to a high-value theft of production equipment in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police said the man arrested was 36-year-old George Rodriguez. He was reportedly located and arrested on Feb. 7 with the help of several leads, police said.

Rodriguez was booked on theft charges.

On Feb. 4, officers responded to a parking garage near Washington and 2nd streets for a theft call. Once on scene, police learned that approximately $100,000 worth of equipment was taken from the location.

Authorities said all of the stolen production equipment was located and returned to the victim.

Rodriguez was arraigned on a charge of theft, control of property -- a Class 2 felony -- on Thursday, with a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. A $2,000 bond was set and Rodriguez was ordered not to return to the scene of the alleged crime or have any contact with any co-defendants.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.

