56-year-old man shot, run over in West Valley parking lot, police say

John Kearns, 56, died Sunday afternoon after an unknown driver shot him in a strip mall parking lot.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating how and why a 56-year-old was killed in a West Valley parking lot Sunday afternoon.

John Kearns sustained fatal injuries after an unknown assailant shot him from inside their vehicle and then proceeded to run Kearns over as they fled from the parking lot, according to the department.

Police said officers were dispatched to the scene near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road at about 3:15 p.m. Kearns was found lying in the parking lot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are continuing to investigate the victim's death and no description of the suspect or vehicle could be released at this time.

