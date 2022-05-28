Man shoots and kills wife, himself in north Phoenix

Authorities said a man shot himself, his wife and two dogs in north Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after an apparent murder-suicide attempt, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said a man shot his wife and then shot himself in the area of 39th Street and Cortez Road on Saturday.

The wife did not survive her injuries, authorities said. The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police said two dogs were also shot in the incident. Officials have not said what condition the dogs are in.

