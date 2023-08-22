Man dies after being found shot in Phoenix home

Police went to the home near 7th Street and Thomas Road for a wellness check, and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a Midtown Phoenix home Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the home near 7th Street and Thomas Road for a wellness check after the man had reportedly been out of touch with loved ones for some time, police said.

When officers arrived around 1 a.m., they found the man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced him dead on the scene, and detectives stepped in to handle the investigation.

The man has not been identified at this time, and police are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Stay with 12News for more information.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed