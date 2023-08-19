Two people injured in west Phoenix shooting

Police said the shooting happened Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — One person was shot and the other was injured by flying glass in a west Phoenix shooting, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

One of the victims was a bus driver who was struck with glass when the bullet hit his bus.

Police said the bus driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second victim was shot. Police said following the shooting, the individual drove himself to a home near 30th Avenue and Butler Drive, where police were contacted.

The fire department took the man to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

A suspect has not been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.