Fatal shooting at Coolidge bar leaves man dead, 3 injured

A fight at the Gallopin Goose bar escalated into a shooting, Coolidge police said. Authorities believe that everyone involved has been identified.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — One man is dead and three other people are injured after a fight at the Gallopin Goose bar in Coolidge escalated into gunfire in the parking lot outside, the city's police department said.

Officers were reportedly called to the bar shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday for reports that multiple people had been shot. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Phillip Rutledge suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators learned that a fight started between two women inside the bar, and continued after they were kicked out as friends and family arrived.

"Eventually the fight escalated into people pulling out guns and exchanging gunshots," police said in a press release.

Three other adults were injured in the exchange -- two were shot in the foot, and one was shot in the arm and leg.

Police have not made any arrests, but believe that they have identified the people involved in the shooting. Multiple handguns were recovered, and the investigation is still underway.

