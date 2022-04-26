Man in critical condition after being shot while allegedly trying to break into a car, police say

A woman came outside her apartment with a handgun and reportedly found the man trying to break into her car, police said. She then shot the man.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was shot while trying to break into someone's car, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police responded to an apartment near the intersection of McClintock Drive & 12th Street early Tuesday morning after reports of a gunshot being fired, the department said. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Two women in a nearby apartment reportedly heard their car alarm going off, police said. One of the women stepped outside with a handgun to check the alarm and found the man who appeared to be breaking into the car.

The man was shot after an "altercation" between the man and woman, officers said.

There is no outstanding threat to the public.

