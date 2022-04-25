Woman dead, man injured after multiple gunshots fired near Phoenix apartments

There are no suspects in custody and officers are investigating the scene, the city's police department said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after shots were fired near a Phoenix apartment complex, the city's police department said Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene near 27th Avenue and Tuckey Lane and found a woman identified as 43-year-old Tokeita Johnson and an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, police said. Phoenix Fire Department personnel pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

No suspects have been arrested. Police have yet to release the following information:

Suspect information

Events leading up to the shooting

The investigation is ongoing, officers said.

