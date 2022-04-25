Man accused of shooting officer out of hospital, arrives at Phoenix PD headquarters

Nicholas Cowen is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a Phoenix Police officer at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer was released from the hospital and transported to police headquarters Monday night.



Nicholas Cowen, 35, is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a Phoenix police officer at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads on April 14.

A woman called 911 and asked to meet police at the gas station because she was afraid of a confrontation with Cowan, the department said.

The woman claimed Cowan had attempted to commit suicide and threatened to shoot officers if she called the police.

While officers were speaking to the woman, police say Cowan arrived at the gas station in a vehicle.

At that point, an officer walked toward Cowan and say he fired a handgun from inside his Toyota Prius, striking the officer. Multiple officers returned fire at the Toyota.

A manhunt across the Valley ensued after that and the search was assisted by the FBI. There was a $35,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Cowan was arrested on April 17 during an hours-long standoff near 66th Place and Osborn in Scottsdale, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Police say they received several tips that helped lead officers to the home where Cowans was found, including one of Cowan's girlfriends who helped him after he was injured.

After Cowan was arrested, it was discovered that he had been wounded. Police say he ditched the car and was helped by multiple people until his arrest.

“There was a point where we may have exhausted what we knew, and this tip led us to exactly what we needed, which was the arrest of Cowan,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Police tell 12 News, while no shots were fired by either Cowan or officers during the standoff if Cowan threw anything at officers is part of the investigation.

Cowan's girlfriend, identified as 34-year-old Nicole Montalbano, was arrested on numerous charges and was booked into Maricopa County's Estrella Jail.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery and is recovering.

