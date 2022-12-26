Suspect sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing Valley tow truck driver

Luis Delgadillo-Garcia, 31, was recently sentenced to spend a lengthy term in prison for killing a tow truck driver last year in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The suspect convicted of killing a tow truck driver in Phoenix last year has recently been sentenced to spend the next 22 years in prison.

Luis Delgadillo-Garcia, 31, was sentenced last month to the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and vehicle theft, court records show.

The defendant was detained by Phoenix police last year for the killing of Evanni Corona, a tow truck driver who was fatally shot on Sept. 1, 2021.

Witnesses reported spotting a tow truck swerving out of control before a bystander managed to jump on the truck and bring it to a stop near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, court records show.

The bystander called 911 after noticing that the truck's driver was bleeding.

Before he was murdered, the victim had reportedly been receiving threatening messages and told relatives he felt like he was being followed, records show.

An assault had allegedly occurred between the victim and Delgadillo-Garcia in June 2021 during a confrontation involving the victim's towing business.

Delgadillo-Garcia denied killing Cordova at the time of this arrest last September. He has since pleaded guilty, resulting in him getting sent to prison for the next two decades.

