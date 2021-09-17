x
Crime

Arrest made in connection to death of Phoenix tow truck driver

Luis Delgadillo Garcia was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of killing a tow truck driver on Sept. 1 in west Phoenix.
Credit: Phoenix Police
Phoenix police said this pictured tow truck was on Buckeye Road between 35th Avenue and 51st Avenue on Sept. 1 at around 5 p.m. and was involved in a fatal shooting.

PHOENIX — Authorities have made an arrest in the death of a tow truck driver in west Phoenix earlier this month. 

Luis Delgadillo Garcia, 29, was taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of killing Evanni Corona on the afternoon of Sept. 1 near Buckeye Road and 43rd Avenue. 

Witnesses spotted Corona driving erratically and a bystander jumped into his tow truck to help stop the vehicle. The witness then noticed Corona was covered in blood and called for help. 

Bullet holes were later discovered by investigators on the driver's door of Corona's truck, a police report states.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Garcia had been making threats at Corona in the days leading up to his death. 

In June, Garcia and Corona had gotten into an argument at the victim's tow yard that involved gunfire. No arrests were made after the dispute. 

Garcia denied involvement in Corona's death. Phoenix police have filed charges of first-degree murder and vehicle theft against the suspect. 

