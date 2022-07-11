Man found stabbed to death in El Mirage, suspect on the loose

Police say they are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene before officers arrived.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in El Mirage Monday afternoon.

El Mirage police say around 2:35 p.m., officers were called to an alley near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads for reports of a dog bite.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers aided the victim before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say they are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the El Mirage Police Department at 623-500-3000.

