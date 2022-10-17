Police: Stabbing at workplace near Tolleson, officers believe suspect still inside

Police are on the scene of an alleged stabbing at a business near 71st Ave. & Sherman St. Officers have the building blocked off.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers are on the scene of a stabbing at a business near 71st Avenue and Sherman Street near Tolleson. Authorities say that a man had been stabbed inside the business.

Helicopter footage showed several patrol vehicles and police officers outside the building, as people evacuated from inside.

Officers were able to evacuate the building, but police say that the suspect is believed to still be inside.

Authorities have blocked off the building and are currently trying to establish contact with the man allegedly responsible for the stabbing.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with more information.

