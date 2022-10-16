Man dies after stabbing in east Phoenix

Police said that the suspect, 34-year-old Dassise LaBamba was arrested after stabbing another man on Saturday afternoon.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has arrested 34-year-old Dassise LaBamba following a fatal stabbing Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 3100 North 37th Street, and officers arrived on the scene to find both LaBamba and a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to a police report.

The Phoenix Fire Department took the victim to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

LaBamba was arrested on the scene, and homicide detectives stepped in to handle the investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, and they haven't provided details on what led up to the stabbing at this time.

