8-year-old girl in critical condition after road rage situation in north Phoenix

Two men and a young girl were sent to different hospitals in the area after the shooting, Phoenix police say.

PHOENIX — A young girl is among those injured during a road rage shooting in north Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police said preliminary information suggests two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway when an adult male in one of the vehicles got into some altercation with an adult male passenger in the other vehicle.

Authorities said the two men got out of their vehicles and continued to fight in the intersection. Police said one of the men grabbed a knife and stabbed the other man several times.

Police said the stabbing suspect got back into his car and started driving away. The stabbing victim reportedly fired multiple shots at the stabbing suspect's car as it left the area. Officials said the bullets struck the vehicle and an 8-year-old girl inside the vehicle.

Police said the little girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the stabbing victim is in critical condition, and the stabbing suspect suffered minor injuries to his hand.

This is a developing story. 12News will update this story as more information becomes available throughout the day.

