Man found dead in central Phoenix alley

PHOENIX — A man was found fatally shot in a central Phoenix alley Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the man's body was discovered just after 8 a.m., near 17th Avenue and Buckeye Road after officers responded to a call for a welfare check.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Details about a suspect in the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

