Impairment believed to be factor in crash that claimed life of motorcyclist, police say

The driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash showed signs of impairment and was processed for a DUI, police said.

PHOENIX — Impairment is believed to be a factor in a deadly late-night crash in which a motorcyclist was killed, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the crash, which involved the motorcycle and a second vehicle, happened just before midnight near 16th Street and Clarendon Avenue.

Police said, "early information indicates the vehicle attempted to make a left turn and was struck on the driver’s side door by a motorcyclist going southbound on 16th Street."

According to police, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash. The individual showed signs of impairment and was processed for a DUI, police said.

Detectives are investigating the events that led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

