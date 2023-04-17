21-year-old dies after 4-car crash on I-10 overpass

A 21-year-old died at the scene of a crash on the Interstate 10 overpass at 51st Avenue, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A 21-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a four-vehicle collision on the Interstate 10 overpass at 51st Avenue.

The Phoenix Police Department said Neiva Bejarano Zavala died at the scene of a crash where multiple other people were injured.

Police said a driver traveling east on the 51st Avenue off-ramp allegedly ran a red light at the intersection and struck another car driving south on 51st Avenue. The two vehicles then crashed into a third and fourth vehicle.

One of the drivers sustained serious injuries. Someone in the car with Zavala also sustained serious injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

