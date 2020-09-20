Man discovered unresponsive in holding cell, dies

A man found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Sheriff's Office Cave Creek Substation pronounced dead

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A man died in sheriff’s custody after he was found unresponsive in a holding cell Friday. Deputies say the man’s injuries happened when he tried to take his own life.

The man’s death will be investigated by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

On Friday at around 1:40 p.m. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a violation of order of protection call. On arrival, deputies found Scott McKay, 62, did not have permission to be at the location and arrested him, deputies said.

McKay was transported to the Sheriff's Office Cave Creek Substation where he was placed in the holding cell. A short time later, officers found him unresponsive with clothing around his neck, deputies said.