Man arrested for aggravated assault in Yavapai County

An altercation between a couple leads to the arrest for aggravated assault

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for an aggravated assault of his spouse early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., deputies responded to the Bell Rock Inn and Resort for a call that a man was hitting a female victim inside their room. Witnesses said they heard the woman screaming that her baby was unsafe, police said.

When deputies arrived they found the victim outside with the suspect on top of her. Andre Scroggins was immediately taken into custody, police said.

The victim showed injuries consistent with beating and stabbing. The victim said that she was attacked with her baby in close proximity, police said.

The child was taken into temporary custody by the Department of Child Services, police said.

The victim was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

Scroggins claimed he had also been injured in the altercation and was assessed for injury before being released and booked into the Yavapai County Jail.