Armed robbery suspects arrested after standoff with Phoenix police at Peoria home

The situation reportedly began after an armed robbery at a business near Camelback Road and N. 75th Avenue.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they arrested suspected armed robbers after a standoff situation at a Peoria home.

Phoenix officers were called to an armed robbery around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A man and a woman went into a store near Camelback Road and N. 75th Avenue and pointed a handgun at the victim as they took merchandise, police said.

The suspects fled the scene and police tracked the getaway vehicle to a residence near W. Fargo Drive and 91st Avenue in Peoria.