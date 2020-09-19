x
Crime

Armed robbery suspects arrested after standoff with Phoenix police at Peoria home

The situation reportedly began after an armed robbery at a business near Camelback Road and N. 75th Avenue.
Credit: 12 News

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they arrested suspected armed robbers after a standoff situation at a Peoria home. 

Phoenix officers were called to an armed robbery around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

A man and a woman went into a store near Camelback Road and N. 75th Avenue and pointed a handgun at the victim as they took merchandise, police said. 

The suspects fled the scene and police tracked the getaway vehicle to a residence near W. Fargo Drive and 91st  Avenue in Peoria. 

Phoenix police say the suspects have not left the residence. Officers are still on scene. 

