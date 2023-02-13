Man dead after Avondale police shooting late Sunday night

No officers were harmed in the shooting, the Avondale Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A man is dead after being shot by Avondale police officers late Sunday night, the city's police department said.

Officers were responding to a call about a family fight at a multi-housing complex located near Harrison Drive and 4th Street, police said. A man was reportedly armed with a gun and chasing a woman.

Police found the man in the parking lot when they arrived on scene, the department said. They shot at him after they determined he was still armed and "posed an immediate deadly threat."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No officers or any other members of the public were injured.

Investigators have yet to release the identity of the man.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.