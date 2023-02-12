Man dies in custody of Phoenix Police Saturday evening

Police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Officer are investigating the death of a man while in custody of police Saturday night.

PHOENIX — A man taken detained by Phoenix Police Saturday evening has died while in their custody.

Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.

A little before 6 p.m. Saturday night, Phoenix Police responded to a call that a man was acting erratic and breaking windows in the area of 1400 North 44th Street.

Police say that they detained a man matching the description of the suspect after arriving on the scene.

The man was restrained with handcuffs, but police say he was still acting erratic and leg restraints were needed as well.

The Phoenix Fire Department also responded to the call and took the man to the hospital.

The police say that the man became unresponsive on his way to the hospital and paramedics began lifesaving measures.

After arriving at the hospital, the lifesaving measures continued, but the man later died. The cause of death is not yet determined and the man has not been identified.

The Phoenix Police Department says that this will be treated as a critical incident and will be investigated administratively and criminally.

