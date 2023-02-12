Police investigating shooting at west Phoenix restaurant

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant near 27th Ave. and Camelback Rd. just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating what led to a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man at a west Phoenix restaurant Saturday night.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Oscar Luna suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said Luna was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said officers detained an man involved in the shooting. After interviewing witnesses, detectives learned Luna had entered the restaurant with a gun and fired several rounds inside the building.

Police said the man detained by police was inside the restaurant during the incident and had shot Luna, ending the confrontation.

Investigators said the man provided statements of self-defense which were consistent with what witnesses said. Police said no arrests had been made in this case.

Police said this is an active investigation. Once completed, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will review the case for any criminal charges.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

